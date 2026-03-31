Corey Kispert News: Removed from rotation
Kispert (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Hawks' 112-102 win over the Celtics.
For the first time since being acquired from the Wizards in early January, Kispert was left out of the rotation. The Hawks opted to remove Kispert from the mix after he had struggled to live up to his billing as a perimeter threat over his first 35 appearances with the club, during which he shot just 32.6 percent from downtown on 4.1 attempts per game. Kispert doesn't offer much impact as a creator and isn't a standout defender, so his opportunities could be limited while he continues to struggle with his three-point shot.
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