Corey Kispert News: Retreating to bench
Kispert is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Bucks, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Dyson Daniels (toe) is back from a one-game absence, pushing Kispert back to the second unit. Across his last six outings as a reserve, Kispert has averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 18.9 minutes per game.
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