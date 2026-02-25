Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Scores 12 points with two treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kispert supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 victory over the Wizards.

Kispert snapped a four-game, single-digit scoring streak during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, and this was his first game with multiple triples since Feb. 7. Across 20 games with the Hawks, Kispert has recorded averages of 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
