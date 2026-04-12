Corey Kispert News: Scores 21 points with five treys

Kispert closed Sunday's 143-117 loss to the Heat with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Kispert played well in the spot-start, and he saw his usage rate spike to 21.1 with Atlanta resting their usual starters. Kispert has been a solid addition to the Hawks with averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 triples per game on 46/35/81 shooting splits.