Corey Kispert headshot

Corey Kispert News: Scores 21 points with five treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kispert closed Sunday's 143-117 loss to the Heat with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Kispert played well in the spot-start, and he saw his usage rate spike to 21.1 with Atlanta resting their usual starters. Kispert has been a solid addition to the Hawks with averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 triples per game on 46/35/81 shooting splits.

Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
60 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
81 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
93 days ago