Corey Kispert News: Scores 21 points with five treys
Kispert closed Sunday's 143-117 loss to the Heat with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.
Kispert played well in the spot-start, and he saw his usage rate spike to 21.1 with Atlanta resting their usual starters. Kispert has been a solid addition to the Hawks with averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 triples per game on 46/35/81 shooting splits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1160 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2181 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, January 1191 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 993 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Kispert See More