Corey Kispert News: Shines off bench in OT defeat
Kispert finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and four rebounds over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to Indiana.
Kispert was red-hot off the Wizards bench in Wednesday's extended contest, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while nearly shooting a perfect mark from the field in a losing effort. Kispert, who was one of two Washington players with five or more threes, matched a season high in shots made from deep while posting his fifth outing of the year with 20 or more points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now