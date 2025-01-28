Corey Kispert News: Solid scoring display

Kispert recorded 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Kispert's fantasy value is limited to what he can bring to the scoring column, but there's no question he's been putting up solid numbers in that department of late. The sharpshooting veteran has scored in double digits in five of his last seven outings, averaging 10.6 points and shooting 37 percent from the floor in that span.