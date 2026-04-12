Corey Kispert News: Starting in regular-season finale
Kispert is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The Hawks are resting all of their normal starters for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Kispert will enter Atlanta's starting five for the eighth time this season. His last start took place March 12 against the Nets, when he played 20 minutes and finished with seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
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