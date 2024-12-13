Fantasy Basketball
Cormac Ryan Injury: Doesn't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Ryan (triceps) didn't play in Friday's 120-114 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

The severity of Ryan's right tricep injury is unknown, though his next chance to play will come in Sunday's rematch against the Austin Spurs. Across eight G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, he has averaged 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.

