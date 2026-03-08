Cormac Ryan Injury: Misses G League game
Ryan was not available for Saturday's 116-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes while dealing with an unknown issue.
Ryan was quite active for the Herd before suffering this issue, which led to increased playing time for Stephen Thompson. Ryan is now at risk of facing an extended absence with the full extent of the issue yet to be revealed. While he's serving under a two-way contract, his absence is a blow mainly to the G League squad.
