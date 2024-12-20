Cormac Ryan News: Cleared for play
Ryan (triceps) had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 124-110 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Ryan missed nearly two weeks while on the mend from a triceps injury, but he was able to suit up Thursday evening. He did all of his scoring from beyond the arc and looked a bit rusty, as it was the first time since Nov. 22 that he'd been held to single figures in the scoring column.
Cormac Ryan
Free Agent
