Cormac Ryan News: Drops 16 points in loss

Ryan accumulated 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to the Pistons.

Ryan continues to flash some offensive upside, having now scored at least 14 points in four of his past five games. He certainly fits the mould as a silly-season winner, providing fantasy managers with a viable scoring option. Assuming Milwaukee continues to prioritize anything but winning, expect Ryan to play out the season in a meaningful role.