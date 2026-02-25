Cormac Ryan News: Drops 36 points in loss

Ryan generated 36 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 43 minutes of Tuesday's 112-104 G League loss to Windy City.

Ryan was unstoppable on the offensive end, finding success scoring at all three levels. The 21-year-old hadn't scored more than 25 points since Dec. 30, when he dropped 32 points. Ryan is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season.