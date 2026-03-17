Cormac Ryan News: Erupts for 29 points in G League

Ryan (undisclosed) recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes Monday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-115 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Ryan suited up for the Herd for the first time since Feb. 27, after an undisclosed injury or illness had kept him out of action for more than two weeks. The second-year wing out of North Carolina rolled to his fourth straight 20-plus-point performance and is now averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per game through 31 appearances for the Herd. Ryan signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Bucks on Feb. 26, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut.