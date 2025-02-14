Cormac Ryan News: Flashes playmaking ability in loss

Ryan supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 118-115 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Ryan showcased his playmaking ability by dishing out a season-high four dimes. He's also been productive as a scorer of late, especially from beyond the arc, drilling 10 of his last 25 attempts from downtown.