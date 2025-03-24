Cormac Ryan News: Major impact off bench

Ryan registered 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-123 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Despite coming off the bench, the undrafted rookie nailed a team-high four three-pointers and submitted a full stat line. Ryan has made 11 appearances as a reserve during the G League regular season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes with the second unit.