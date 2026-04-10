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Cormac Ryan News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ryan will join the starting five for Friday's game against the Nets.

With the Bucks severely shorthanded down the final stretch of the regular season, Ryan has earned a promotion to the first unit. The sharpshooter has been a silly-season standout, averaging 31.8 minutes over his past five appearances and scoring at least 14 points in four of those contests.

Cormac Ryan
Milwaukee Bucks
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