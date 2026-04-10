Cormac Ryan News: Puts up career-high 28 points

Ryan amassed 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over the Nets.

Making his first career start, Ryan dropped a career-high 28 points Friday. While the two-way player failed to make the team back during training camp in the fall, Ryan linked back up with the Bucks in February after a strong stint with the Wisconsin Herd and is certainly beginning to show some promise at the NBA level. Over his last six contests, Ryan has averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes per game.