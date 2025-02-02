Cormac Ryan News: Returns from injury

Ryan (ankle) posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-92 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

After missing time due to an ankle injury, Ryan made his first appearance since Jan. 14. He's averaging 26.6 minutes per game across 19 G League outings so far this season, and given he played 23 minutes Saturday, it's safe to assume he won't have any restrictions moving forward.