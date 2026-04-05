Cormac Ryan News: Scores 21 points in win

Ryan registered 21 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and five steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 win over Memphis.

Ryan put together a strong display off the bench for his second game of the season with at least 21 points. Over his last three games, he's been hot with 19.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 62.1 percent shooting from the field.