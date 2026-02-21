Cormac Ryan News: Steady campaign continues

Ryan totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Ryan led the Wisconsin Herd in boards and tied the team-high scoring output Saturday. The North Carolina product has been a steady presence all year long, having now scored in double figures in each of his 28 G League appearances for the campaign.