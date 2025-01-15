Fantasy Basketball
Cory Joseph Injury: Iffy due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:11am

Joseph is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks on Wednesday due to an illness.

Joseph was a late addition to the injury report, as he likely woke up under the weather. The veteran has seen a handful of minutes at the edge of the rotation due to Jalen Suggs (back) being sidelined, and the Magic will likely use a committee approach to soak up his minutes if Joseph can't give it a go.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
