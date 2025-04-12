Cory Joseph Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Joseph popped up on the injury report before Friday's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness. He was able to play in that game, but he played only six minutes and finished with two points, five assists, one rebound and one steal. With the Magic locked in as the No. 7 seed in the East, Joseph and the rest of the starters could have their minutes restricted or sit out of Sunday's regular-season finale.