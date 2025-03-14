Cory Joseph News: Big minutes in Thursday's win

Joseph contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 win over the Pelicans.

With Jalen Suggs (knee) done for the season and Cole Anthony (toe) also sidelined, Joseph started at point guard and saw his biggest workload of the campaign while setting new season highs in points and boards. Anthony was likely just sitting out the front half of a back-to-back for injury maintenance reasons, so Joseph could return to his usual spot at the end of the bench Friday in Minnesota.