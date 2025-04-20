Cory Joseph News: Comes up empty in loss

Joseph closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Joseph was barely visible despite continuing to start for the Magic. No matter how you look at it, this was a disastrous performance by the veteran, highlighting the depth issues the Magic have. While he is likely to remain a starter, it's hard to envisage Joseph having a sizeable impact on this series.