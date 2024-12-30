Fantasy Basketball
Cory Joseph

Cory Joseph News: Could see larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Joseph posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Nets.

Joseph saw a few extra minutes Sunday after Jalen Suggs left early with a wrist sprain. Joseph would be a candidate to see a few extra minutes if Suggs is unable to play Wednesday against Detroit, but Cole Anthony and Anthony Black (back) are more attractive fantasy options.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
