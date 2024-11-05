Cory Joseph News: Cracks rotation again Monday

Joseph recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in three minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to the Thunder.

Joseph remained in the rotation, albeit in a very limited role, highlighting just how desperate the Magic are at the moment. With Paolo Banchero (oblique) slated to miss more than a month of action, Orlando is struggling to find a spark, especially on the offensive end. Although he has featured in three consecutive games, Joseph is not the answer the Magic are looking for.