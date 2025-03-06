Cory Joseph News: Fails to score off bench

Joseph totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over eight minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.

Joseph moved back to the bench, following a one-game stint as the starter due to a toe injury to Cole Anthony. With Anthony back in the lineup, Joseph played a muted role, something we have seen from him for much of the season. Expect to see him cheering on from the sidelines on most nights, barring further injuries to the Magic backcourt.