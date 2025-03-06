Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cory Joseph headshot

Cory Joseph News: Fails to score off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Joseph totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over eight minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.

Joseph moved back to the bench, following a one-game stint as the starter due to a toe injury to Cole Anthony. With Anthony back in the lineup, Joseph played a muted role, something we have seen from him for much of the season. Expect to see him cheering on from the sidelines on most nights, barring further injuries to the Magic backcourt.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now