Cory Joseph headshot

Cory Joseph News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 2:39pm

Joseph (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hawks.

Joseph didn't play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hawks due to a knee injury, but he's good to go for Tuesday's rematch with Atlanta. With Cole Anthony and Anthony Black healthy for the Magic, Joseph will be fighting for backcourt minutes off the bench. Joseph averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.5 minutes over his last 11 games of the regular season.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
