Cory Joseph News: Running with starters Tuesday

Joseph is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Given that Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are available, Joseph's presence in the first unit is worth noting. Joseph started 16 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes with the starting five. The Magic could take a hot-hand approach at point guard in Tuesday's pivotal game.