Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cory Joseph headshot

Cory Joseph News: Running with starters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 2:59pm

Joseph is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Hawks, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Given that Cole Anthony and Anthony Black are available, Joseph's presence in the first unit is worth noting. Joseph started 16 games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes with the starting five. The Magic could take a hot-hand approach at point guard in Tuesday's pivotal game.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now