Cory Joseph News: Starting sans Anthony

Joseph will start in Tuesday's game against Toronto, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

The veteran guard will draw his first start since the 2022-23 season with Detroit due to Cole Anthony (toe) being sidelined. Joseph hasn't appeared in 12 of the club's last 16 outings due to a coach's decision, and he has averaged only 1.9 points across 8.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 appearances.