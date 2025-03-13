Fantasy Basketball
Cory Joseph headshot

Cory Joseph News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Joseph is in the Magic's starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Cole Anthony is a late scratch for Thursday's game due to a left big toe strain, so Joseph will step in and make his second start of the season. Joseph's first start came March 4 in a 114-113 loss to the Raptors, and he finished that contest with eight points, five assists and one rebound over 26 minutes.

Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic
