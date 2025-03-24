Cory Joseph News: Ties season high in win

Joseph totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 118-106 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran point guard made his sixth consecutive start due to Cole Anthony (toe) being sidelined. Joseph tied his season-high mark in assists during his limited playing time. The 33-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting five of late, though he has received less playing time than Anthony Black over Orlando's last two outings, which could become a trend until Anthony returns from the toe injury.