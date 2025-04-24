Fantasy Basketball
Cory Joseph News: Two swipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:45am

Joseph accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After going scoreless in Game 1, Joseph was able to put points on the board Wednesday. He was also one of three players on his squad to record two steals. Orlando now faces a 2-0 deficit heading into Game 3, with hope starting to dwindle for a talented young team that has dealt with several costly injuries all season.

