Craig Porter Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Porter is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.

Porter recently shook off an illness and returned to action in the G League, posting 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during the Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Even if he's cleared to suit up, Porter isn't guaranteed a consistent role at the NBA level.