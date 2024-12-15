Fantasy Basketball
Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Porter is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.

Porter recently shook off an illness and returned to action in the G League, posting 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during the Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Even if he's cleared to suit up, Porter isn't guaranteed a consistent role at the NBA level.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
