Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 8:08am

Porter is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.

Porter has seen sparse playing time off the bench, so his potential absence Sunday wouldn't affect the Cleveland backcourt rotation all that much. He played nine minutes in the Cavaliers' most recent game Thursday, finishing with two points and one assist in nine minutes in a 137-115 win over the Hawks.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
