Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Porter (groin) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Porter has missed the last seven games due to a groin injury, but he will likely return to action Monday. In his last three appearances, he averaged just 1.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per contest, so he doesn't figure to have much fantasy relevance in most formats.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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