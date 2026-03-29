Craig Porter Injury: Likely to play Monday
Porter (groin) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Porter has missed the last seven games due to a groin injury, but he will likely return to action Monday. In his last three appearances, he averaged just 1.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per contest, so he doesn't figure to have much fantasy relevance in most formats.
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