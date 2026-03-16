Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Looking at 1-to-3 week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Porter (groin) will remain out for the next 1-to-3 weeks.

The Cavs noted Monday that Porter was sent for an MRI, which confirmed a left groin strain. He's started the treatment phase of his recovery and will miss at least his team's three-game road trip while on the mend.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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