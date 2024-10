Porter (thumb) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Knicks, per the NBA's injury report.

Porter may have picked up the injury during the Cavaliers' 135-116 win over the Wizards on Saturday. He's only played four minutes off the bench over his last two outings, so the Cavs' rotation won't take a big hit for Monday's contest. Porter's next chance at suiting up will be at home against the Lakers on Wednesday.