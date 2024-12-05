Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Porter (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Porter was a late addition to the injury report and won't play Thursday, his next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Hornets. The 24-year-old's absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation, as he hasn't played more than seven minutes in a game over the Cavaliers' last five outings.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now