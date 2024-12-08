Craig Porter Injury: Sidelined Sunday
Porter (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat.
He'll miss a third straight game due to the illness. Porter had fallen out of the rotation after Caris LeVert returned in mid-November following a multi-game injury absence, so the second-year guard's continued absence Sunday shouldn't affect how head coach Kenny Atkinson divvies up the minutes among the team's backcourt players.
