Craig Porter Injury: Sits out Monday with ankle injury
Porter was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.
Porter had missed three straight games for Cleveland with an illness, but he proved his health by playing 33 minutes for the G League's Cleveland Charge in a 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Friday. Though he's now back with the parent club, Porter apparently hurt his ankle at some point during his G League appearance. His availability for the Cavaliers' next game Friday versus the Bucks is seemingly up in the air.
