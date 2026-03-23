Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter Injury: Still sidelined with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Porter is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left groin strain.

The Cavaliers announced last Monday that Porter could be sidelined for as many as three weeks with the strain. Given the timetable, the guard can reasonably be considered week-to-week.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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