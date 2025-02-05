Craig Porter News: Best outing of season off bench

Porter posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 win over Detroit.

Porter put together his best performance of the season in Wednesday's contest, providing a spark off the bench while leading all bench players in scoring and threes made in a winning effort. Porter set a new season high in scoring, surpassing his previous mark of 15 points tallied Nov. 19.