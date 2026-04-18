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Craig Porter News: Coming off bench for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Porter is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Raptors on Saturday.

Porter started in the Cavaliers' regular-season finale against the Wizards this past Sunday, when he played 28 minutes and finished with seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in a 130-117 win. He'll revert to a bench role for Game 1 while the Cavaliers roll with a starting five of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
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