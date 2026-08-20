Craig Porter News: Competing for backup spot
Porter is lined up as Cleveland's top backup point guard after the franchise re-signed James Harden.
Porter did benefit from the departure of Dennis Schroder, who previously served as the team's No. 2 point guard following last year's trade deadline. Tre Mann, who was originally acquired for Schroder, has since been rerouted to Washington, so Porter seems to have only Tyrese Proctor to beat out for the role during training camp.
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