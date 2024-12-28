Craig Porter News: Double-doubles in G League

Porter produced 28 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 4Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds and five steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

It was only his fifth G League appearance of the campaign, but Porter easily set season highs in points, assists and steals. His previous high-water marks in those categories were 18 points, eight assists and two steals.