Craig Porter News: Falls out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Porter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 118-113 win over the Hornets.

Porter didn't end up playing for non-injury-related reasons for the first time since Dec. 25, as the Cavaliers opted to go with Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Thomas Bryant as the ninth and 10th men in the rotation rather than using the 25-year-old guard. Cleveland should get Evan Mobley (calf) back for its next game Sunday in Oklahoma City, and Max Strus (foot) could also be cleared to make his season debut at some point further down the road. With that in mind, it's difficult to envision Porter reclaiming regular minutes anytime soon while the Cleveland roster is at close to full strength.

Craig Porter
Cleveland Cavaliers
