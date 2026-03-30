Craig Porter News: Getting green light Monday
Porter (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Porter will return to action following a seven-game absence due to a groin injury. He'd appeared in five games this month prior to going down with the injury, and he was averaging 3.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.8 minutes per appearance.
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