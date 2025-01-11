Craig Porter News: Hands out 13 assists in G League

Porter delivered nine points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 13 assists, four steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 124-105 loss to Grand Rapids.

Porter has been bouncing around between the NBA and the G League this season. He's made three regular-season appearances for the Charge, averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while logging 33.4 minutes per contest. He's expected to see more time in the G League rather than in the NBA.