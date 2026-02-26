Craig Porter News: Picks up slack with nine assists
Porter finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.
Porter capitalized on the absences of Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb), handing out a team-high nine dimes off the bench. However, Wednesday marked just the second time Porter has appeared in Cleveland's last four outings, putting him at risk of falling out of the rotation altogether once the Cavaliers' dynamic backcourt duo is back healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Porter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1641 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2266 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1969 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 2494 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Nov 23)95 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Craig Porter See More