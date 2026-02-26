Craig Porter headshot

Craig Porter News: Picks up slack with nine assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Porter finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and nine assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.

Porter capitalized on the absences of Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb), handing out a team-high nine dimes off the bench. However, Wednesday marked just the second time Porter has appeared in Cleveland's last four outings, putting him at risk of falling out of the rotation altogether once the Cavaliers' dynamic backcourt duo is back healthy.

